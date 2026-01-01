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Linda Kozlowski
Linda Kozlowski
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Kozlowski
Linda Kozlowski
Linda Kozlowski
Date of Birth
7 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.4
Crocodile Dundee
(1986)
5.7
Village of the Damned
(1995)
5.7
Crocodile Dundee II
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2011
1995
1988
1986
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
4.9
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Adventure, Comedy
2011, USA / Australia
5.7
Village of the Damned
Village of the Damned
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
1995, USA
5.7
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee II
Adventure, Comedy, Action
1988, USA / Australia
6.4
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee
Adventure, Comedy
1986, Australia
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