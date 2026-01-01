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Linda Kozlowski
Linda Kozlowski Linda Kozlowski
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Kozlowski

Linda Kozlowski

Linda Kozlowski

Date of Birth
7 January 1958
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Comedy actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Crocodile Dundee 6.4
Crocodile Dundee (1986)
Village of the Damned 5.7
Village of the Damned (1995)
Crocodile Dundee II 5.7
Crocodile Dundee II (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles 4.9
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Adventure, Comedy 2011, USA / Australia
Village of the Damned 5.7
Village of the Damned Village of the Damned
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1995, USA
Crocodile Dundee II 5.7
Crocodile Dundee II Crocodile Dundee II
Adventure, Comedy, Action 1988, USA / Australia
Crocodile Dundee 6.4
Crocodile Dundee Crocodile Dundee
Adventure, Comedy 1986, Australia
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