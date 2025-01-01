Menu
Michael Moriarty
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Moriarty
Michael Moriarty
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Moriarty
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actor - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Supporting Actor of the Year
Winner
Best Supporting Actor in Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1991
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
