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Filmography
Muriel Robin
Muriel Robin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Muriel Robin
Muriel Robin
Muriel Robin
Date of Birth
2 August 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
La chambre des merveilles
(2023)
6.9
En corps
(2022)
6.6
The Ball of the Actresses
(2009)
Filmography
7
La chambre des merveilles
La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.9
En corps
En corps
Comedy, Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes
Les malheurs de Sophie
Comedy
2016, France
Watch trailer
Capitaine Marleau
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2015, France
6.4
You Don't Choose Your Family
On ne choisit pas sa famille
Adventure, Comedy
2011, France
Watch trailer
6.6
The Ball of the Actresses
Bal des actrices, Le
Comedy, Drama
2009, France
6.3
Becassine - Le tresor viking
Becassine - Le tresor viking
Family, Animation
2001, France
6.4
Les couloirs du temps: Les visiteurs II
Les couloirs du temps: Les visiteurs II
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
1998, France
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