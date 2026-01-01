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Muriel Robin
Muriel Robin Muriel Robin
Kinoafisha Persons Muriel Robin

Muriel Robin

Muriel Robin

Date of Birth
2 August 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

La chambre des merveilles 7.0
La chambre des merveilles (2023)
En corps 6.9
En corps (2022)
The Ball of the Actresses 6.6
The Ball of the Actresses (2009)

Filmography

La chambre des merveilles 7
La chambre des merveilles La Chambre des merveilles
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
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En corps 6.9
En corps En corps
Comedy, Drama 2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Sophie's Misfortunes 5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes Les malheurs de Sophie
Comedy 2016, France
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Capitaine Marleau
Capitaine Marleau
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2015, France
You Don't Choose Your Family 6.4
You Don't Choose Your Family On ne choisit pas sa famille
Adventure, Comedy 2011, France
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The Ball of the Actresses 6.6
The Ball of the Actresses Bal des actrices, Le
Comedy, Drama 2009, France
Becassine - Le tresor viking 6.3
Becassine - Le tresor viking Becassine - Le tresor viking
Family, Animation 2001, France
Les couloirs du temps: Les visiteurs II 6.4
Les couloirs du temps: Les visiteurs II Les couloirs du temps: Les visiteurs II
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 1998, France
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