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Poster of Sophie's Misfortunes
5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sophie's Misfortunes
5.3

Sophie's Misfortunes

, 2016
Les malheurs de Sophie
France / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sophie's Misfortunes
5.3
Sophie's Misfortunes - Trailer
Sophie's Misfortunes  Trailer

Cast

Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Madame de Réan
Caroline Grant
Sophie de Réan
Annie Mercier
Muriel Robin
Muriel Robin
Madame Fichini
Anaïs Demoustier
Anaïs Demoustier
Mme de Fleurville
Céleste Carrale
Camille de Fleurville
Aélys Le Nevé
Marguerite de Rosbourg
Tristan Farge
Paul d'Aubert
Justine Morin
Madeleine de Fleurville
Marlene Saldana
Madame de Rosbourg
Jean-Charles Clichet
Jean-Charles Clichet
Baptistin
Director Christophe Honoré
Writer Christophe Honoré, Gilles Taurand, La Comtesse de Ségur
Composer Alex Beaupain, David Sztanke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 April 2016
Release date
20 April 2016 France
Budget €7,900,000
Worldwide Gross $3,874,946
Production Les Films Pelléas, France 3 Cinéma, Gaumont
Also known as
Les malheurs de Sophie, Sophie's Misfortunes, Aventurile Sofiei, Os Desastres de Sofia, Quella piccola peste di Sophie, Беды Софи

Film rating

5.3
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5.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021

Film Trailers

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Sophie's Misfortunes - Trailer
Sophie's Misfortunes Trailer
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