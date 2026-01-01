Menu
Ain Lutsepp

Date of Birth
6 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lotte and the Lost Dragons 6.8
Lotte and the Lost Dragons Lotte ja kadunud lohed
Animation 2019, Estonia / Latvia
The Secret Society of Souptown 6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown Supilinna Salaselts
Adventure, Family 2015, Estonia
December Heat 6.7
December Heat Detsembrikuumus
History, War, Action, Drama 2008, Estonia
The Adventurer 7.5
The Adventurer Nipernaadi
Drama 1983, USSR
Tuulte pesa 7.3
Tuulte pesa Tuulte pesa
Drama 1979, USSR
