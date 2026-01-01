Menu
Ain Lutsepp
Ain Lutsepp
Date of Birth
6 May 1954
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, The Adventurer
6.8
Lotte and the Lost Dragons
Lotte ja kadunud lohed
Animation
2019, Estonia / Latvia
6.6
The Secret Society of Souptown
Supilinna Salaselts
Adventure, Family
2015, Estonia
6.7
December Heat
Detsembrikuumus
History, War, Action, Drama
2008, Estonia
7.5
The Adventurer
Nipernaadi
Drama
1983, USSR
7.3
Tuulte pesa
Tuulte pesa
Drama
1979, USSR
