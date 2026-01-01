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Lorenz Knauer Lorenz Knauer
Kinoafisha Persons Lorenz Knauer

Lorenz Knauer

Lorenz Knauer

Date of Birth
29 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Jane's Journey 7.4
Jane's Journey (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jane's Journey 7.4
Jane's Journey Jane's Journey
Biography, Documentary 2010, Germany / Tanzania
Watch trailer
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