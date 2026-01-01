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Filmography
Lorenz Knauer
Lorenz Knauer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorenz Knauer
Lorenz Knauer
Lorenz Knauer
Date of Birth
29 July 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.4
Jane's Journey
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Documentary
Year
All
2010
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
7.4
Jane's Journey
Jane's Journey
Biography, Documentary
2010, Germany / Tanzania
Watch trailer
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