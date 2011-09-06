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7.4
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Jane's Journey
7.4
Jane's Journey
, 2010
Jane's Journey
Germany, Tanzania / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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7.4
Jane's Journey
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Angelina Jolie
Self
Pierce Brosnan
Self
Kofi Annan
Self
Jane Goodall
Self
Judy Waters
Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick
Self
Dale Peterson
Self
Hugo Van Lawick
Self
Merlin van Lawick
Self
Angel van Lawick
Self
Donald Schultz
Self
Michael Aisner
Self
Director
Lorenz Knauer
Writer
Lorenz Knauer
Composer
Christian Heyne
,
Wolfgang Netzer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / Tanzania
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
6 September 2011
Release date
1 September 2012
Germany
27 November 2014
South Korea
6 September 2011
USA
Worldwide Gross
$217,615
Production
Animal Planet, CC Medien, NEOS Film
Also known as
Jane's Journey, El viaje de Jane, El viatge de la Jane, Jane Goodall utazása, Jane's Journey - Die Lebensreise der Jane Goodall, Le long voyage de Jane Goodall, Med Jane i djungeln, Simpanssitutkija hyväntekijänä, Życie Jane, Путешествие Джейн, 珍愛旅程
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.1
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