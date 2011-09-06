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Poster of Jane's Journey
7.4
Jane's Journey - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jane's Journey
7.4

Jane's Journey

, 2010
Jane's Journey
Germany, Tanzania / Biography, Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Jane's Journey
7.4
Jane's Journey - Trailer
Jane's Journey  Trailer

Cast

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Self
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan
Self
Kofi Annan
Self
Jane Goodall
Self
Judy Waters
Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick
Self
Dale Peterson
Self
Hugo Van Lawick
Self
Merlin van Lawick
Self
Angel van Lawick
Self
Donald Schultz
Self
Michael Aisner
Self
Director Lorenz Knauer
Writer Lorenz Knauer
Composer Christian Heyne, Wolfgang Netzer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Tanzania
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 6 September 2011
Release date
1 September 2012 Germany
27 November 2014 South Korea
6 September 2011 USA
Worldwide Gross $217,615
Production Animal Planet, CC Medien, NEOS Film
Also known as
Jane's Journey, El viaje de Jane, El viatge de la Jane, Jane Goodall utazása, Jane's Journey - Die Lebensreise der Jane Goodall, Le long voyage de Jane Goodall, Med Jane i djungeln, Simpanssitutkija hyväntekijänä, Życie Jane, Путешествие Джейн, 珍愛旅程

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Jane's Journey - Trailer
Jane's Journey Trailer
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