Mahmudjon Vohidov

Mahmudjon Vohidov

Date of Birth
10 October 1939
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 November 1977
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Skazanie o Rustame 8.2
Skazanie o Rustame (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Skazanie o Rustame 8.2
Skazanie o Rustame Skazanie o Rustame
Drama, History 1972, USSR
