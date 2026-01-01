Menu
Mahmudjon Vohidov






Date of Birth
10 October 1939
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
12 November 1977
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Skazanie o Rustame
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
History
Year
All
1972
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
8.2
Skazanie o Rustame
Skazanie o Rustame
Drama, History
1972, USSR
