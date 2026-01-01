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8.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazanie o Rustame
8.2
Skazanie o Rustame
, 1972
Skazanie o Rustame
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.2
Cast
Bimbolat Vatayev
Rustam
Khashim Gadoyev
Suhrab
Otar Koberidze
Cavus
Mahmudjon Vohidov
Div Tulad
Olim Xoʻjayev
Poet
Oydin Norboyeva
Tahmina
Muhammadjon Qosimov
Zal
Nozukmo Shomansurova
Rudabe
Givi Tokhadze
Tus
Tariyel Qasimov
Give
Director
Boris Kimyagarov
Writer
Grigoriy Koltunov
Composer
Arif Melikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
17 April 1972
Release date
17 April 1972
USSR
Production
Tajikfilm
Also known as
Skazanie o Rustame, Legend of Rustam, Zaloğlu Rüstem Rüstemin Aşkı, Сказание о Рустаме, Достони Рустам
More
Film rating
8.2
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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