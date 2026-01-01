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Poster of Skazanie o Rustame
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Skazanie o Rustame
8.2

Skazanie o Rustame

, 1972
Skazanie o Rustame
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Skazanie o Rustame
8.2

Cast

Bimbolat Vatayev
Rustam
Khashim Gadoyev
Suhrab
Otar Koberidze
Cavus
Mahmudjon Vohidov
Div Tulad
Olim Xoʻjayev
Poet
Oydin Norboyeva
Tahmina
Muhammadjon Qosimov
Zal
Nozukmo Shomansurova
Rudabe
Givi Tokhadze
Tus
Tariyel Qasimov
Give
Director Boris Kimyagarov
Writer Grigoriy Koltunov
Composer Arif Melikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 17 April 1972
Release date
17 April 1972 USSR
Production Tajikfilm
Also known as
Skazanie o Rustame, Legend of Rustam, Zaloğlu Rüstem Rüstemin Aşkı, Сказание о Рустаме, Достони Рустам

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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