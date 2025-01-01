Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Lungin
Aleksandr Lungin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Lungin

Aleksandr Lungin

Date of Birth
23 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

The Queen of Spades 6.8
The Queen of Spades (2016)
Newsmakers 6.7
Newsmakers (2009)
Great Poetry 5.9
Great Poetry (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 9 TV Shows 2 Writer 11 Director 2 Producer 1
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time 3.6
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time Vasilisa i khraniteli vremeni
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Vyzhivshie
Vyzhivshie
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, Russia
Portrait of a Stranger 5.5
Portrait of a Stranger Portret neznakomtsa
Drama 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Leaving Afghanistan 5.9
Leaving Afghanistan Bratstvo
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Great Poetry 5.9
Great Poetry Bolshaya poeziya
Drama, Action 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
The Queen of Spades 6.8
The Queen of Spades Dama Pik
Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Chyornaya voda 5.4
Chyornaya voda Chyornaya voda
Horror, Drama 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War 2012, Russia
Guys from Mars 5.7
Guys from Mars Paren s Marsa
Comedy, Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Yavlenie prirody 5.7
Yavlenie prirody Yavlenie prirody
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Newsmakers 6.7
Newsmakers Newsmakers
Action 2009, Russia / Sweden
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more