Aleksandr Lungin
Aleksandr Lungin
Aleksandr Lungin
Date of Birth
23 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.8
The Queen of Spades
(2016)
6.7
Newsmakers
(2009)
5.9
Great Poetry
(2018)
Filmography
3.6
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Vasilisa i khraniteli vremeni
Fantasy, Adventure, Family
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
Tickets
Vyzhivshie
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2021, Russia
5.5
Portrait of a Stranger
Portret neznakomtsa
Drama
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Leaving Afghanistan
Bratstvo
War, Drama
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
5.9
Great Poetry
Bolshaya poeziya
Drama, Action
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
The Queen of Spades
Dama Pik
Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Chyornaya voda
Chyornaya voda
Horror, Drama
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Tanki gryazi ne boyatsya
Comedy, Adventure, War
2012, Russia
5.7
Guys from Mars
Paren s Marsa
Comedy, Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Yavlenie prirody
Yavlenie prirody
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Newsmakers
Newsmakers
Action
2009, Russia / Sweden
Watch trailer
