Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alina Kukushkina Alina Kukushkina
Kinoafisha Persons Alina Kukushkina

Alina Kukushkina

Alina Kukushkina

Date of Birth
26 September 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun 5.6
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun (2023)
Masha i Medved: Animashki 0.0
Masha i Medved: Animashki (2023)
Masha i medved 0.0
Masha i medved (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actress 4
Masha i Medved: Animashki
Masha i Medved: Animashki
Children's 2023, Russia
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun 5.6
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, Russia
Mashiny skazki
Mashiny skazki
Children's, Family 2012, Russia
Masha i medved
Masha i medved
Comedy, Children's 2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more