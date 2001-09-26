Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alina Kukushkina
Alina Kukushkina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alina Kukushkina
Alina Kukushkina
Alina Kukushkina
Date of Birth
26 September 2001
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
5.6
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun
(2023)
0.0
Masha i Medved: Animashki
(2023)
0.0
Masha i medved
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2023
2012
2009
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actress
4
Masha i Medved: Animashki
Children's
2023, Russia
5.6
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun
Masha and the Bear: Twice the Fun
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Russia
Mashiny skazki
Children's, Family
2012, Russia
Masha i medved
Comedy, Children's
2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree