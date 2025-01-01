Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Smetanina
Anastasiya Smetanina
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Smetanina

Anastasiya Smetanina

Date of Birth
31 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio

Popular Films

The Elephant 5.9
The Elephant (2010)
Yolki 5 5.3
Yolki 5 (2016)
Pyataya gruppa krovi 0.0
Pyataya gruppa krovi (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 5 Films 2 TV Shows 3 Actress 5
Yolki 5 5.3
Yolki 5 Yolki 5
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Sindrom Shahmatista
Sindrom Shahmatista
Action, Crime, Detective 2014, Russia
Pyataya gruppa krovi
Pyataya gruppa krovi
Romantic 2011, Russia
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Setevaya ugroza
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Setevaya ugroza
Detective 2011, Belarus
The Elephant 5.9
The Elephant Slon
Drama, Adventure 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more