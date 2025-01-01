Menu
Anastasiya Smetanina
Anastasiya Smetanina
Anastasiya Smetanina
Date of Birth
31 October 1986
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
5.9
The Elephant
(2010)
5.3
Yolki 5
(2016)
0.0
Pyataya gruppa krovi
(2011)
Filmography
5.3
Yolki 5
Yolki 5
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Sindrom Shahmatista
Action, Crime, Detective
2014, Russia
Pyataya gruppa krovi
Romantic
2011, Russia
Uchastok lejtenanta Kachury. Setevaya ugroza
Detective
2011, Belarus
5.9
The Elephant
Slon
Drama, Adventure
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
