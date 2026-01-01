Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marthe Marty Marthe Marty
Kinoafisha Persons Marthe Marty

Marthe Marty

Marthe Marty

Date of Birth
21 September 1895
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 February 1968
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

L'école buissonnière 7.0
L'école buissonnière (1949)

Filmography

Genre
Year
L'école buissonnière 7
L'école buissonnière L'école buissonnière
Drama 1949, France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more