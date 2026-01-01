Menu
Marthe Marty
Date of Birth
21 September 1895
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
3 February 1968
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
L'école buissonnière
(1949)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1949
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
7
L'école buissonnière
L'école buissonnière
Drama
1949, France
