Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maya Dagan Maya Dagan
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Dagan

Maya Dagan

Maya Dagan

Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Matchmaker 7.2
The Matchmaker (2010)
The Other Story 6.7
The Other Story (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Other Story 6.7
The Other Story The Other Story
Drama 2018, Israel
The Matchmaker 7.3
The Matchmaker Once I Was
Drama 2010, Israel
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more