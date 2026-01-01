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About
Filmography
Maya Dagan
Maya Dagan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Dagan
Maya Dagan
Maya Dagan
Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Matchmaker
(2010)
6.7
The Other Story
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2018
2010
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.7
The Other Story
The Other Story
Drama
2018, Israel
7.3
The Matchmaker
Once I Was
Drama
2010, Israel
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