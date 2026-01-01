Menu
Alan Roscoe
Alan Roscoe
Alan Roscoe
Alan Roscoe
Alan Roscoe
Date of Birth
23 August 1886
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
8 March 1933
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Cleopatra
(1917)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Year
All
1917
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Cleopatra
Cleopatra
Biography, Drama, History
1917, USA
