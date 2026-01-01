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Ernest Truex Ernest Truex
Kinoafisha Persons Ernest Truex

Ernest Truex

Ernest Truex

Date of Birth
19 September 1889
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 June 1973
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

His Girl Friday 7.9
His Girl Friday (1940)
A Good Little Devil 5.9
A Good Little Devil (1914)
The Adventures of Marco Polo 5.6
The Adventures of Marco Polo (1938)

Filmography

His Girl Friday 7.9
His Girl Friday His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
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The Adventures of Marco Polo 5.6
The Adventures of Marco Polo The Adventures of Marco Polo
Adventure, Biography, Romantic 1938, USA
A Good Little Devil 5.9
A Good Little Devil A Good Little Devil
Drama 1914, USA
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