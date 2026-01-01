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Filmography
Ernest Truex
Ernest Truex
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ernest Truex
Ernest Truex
Ernest Truex
Date of Birth
19 September 1889
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
26 June 1973
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
His Girl Friday
(1940)
5.9
A Good Little Devil
(1914)
5.6
The Adventures of Marco Polo
(1938)
Filmography
7.9
His Girl Friday
His Girl Friday
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1940, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
The Adventures of Marco Polo
The Adventures of Marco Polo
Adventure, Biography, Romantic
1938, USA
5.9
A Good Little Devil
A Good Little Devil
Drama
1914, USA
Show more
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