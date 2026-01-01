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Mary Pickford 7 photos
Mary Pickford Mary Pickford
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Pickford

Mary Pickford

Mary Pickford

Date of Birth
8 April 1892
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 May 1979
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Toronto, Canada
Place of death
Santa Monica, the United States of America
Place of burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park, United States
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché 7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché (2018)
Rosita 6.5
Rosita (1923)
6.3
A Kiss From Mary Pickford (1927)

Filmography

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché 7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Biography, Documentary, History 2018,
6.3
A Kiss From Mary Pickford Potseluy Meri Pikford
Comedy 1927, USSR
Rosita 6.5
Rosita Rosita
Romantic, Comedy 1923, USA
Johanna Enlists 5.5
Johanna Enlists Johanna Enlists
Comedy, Romantic 1918, USA
The Pride of the Clan 6.3
The Pride of the Clan The Pride of the Clan
Drama, Romantic 1917, USA
The Foundling 5.3
The Foundling The Foundling
Drama 1916, USA
A Good Little Devil 5.9
A Good Little Devil A Good Little Devil
Drama 1914, USA
Show more

Photos

Мэри Пикфорд Мэри Пикфорд Мэри Пикфорд Мэри Пикфорд Мэри Пикфорд Дуглас Фэрбенкс, Мэри Пикфорд и Чарли Чаплин, 1921 год
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