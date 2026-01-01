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Mary Pickford
Mary Pickford
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Pickford
Mary Pickford
Mary Pickford
Date of Birth
8 April 1892
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
29 May 1979
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
City of Toronto, Canada
Place of death
Santa Monica, the United States of America
Place of burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Park, United States
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
(2018)
6.5
Rosita
(1923)
6.3
A Kiss From Mary Pickford
(1927)
Filmography
7.7
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Biography, Documentary, History
2018,
6.3
A Kiss From Mary Pickford
Potseluy Meri Pikford
Comedy
1927, USSR
6.5
Rosita
Rosita
Romantic, Comedy
1923, USA
5.5
Johanna Enlists
Johanna Enlists
Comedy, Romantic
1918, USA
6.3
The Pride of the Clan
The Pride of the Clan
Drama, Romantic
1917, USA
5.3
The Foundling
The Foundling
Drama
1916, USA
5.9
A Good Little Devil
A Good Little Devil
Drama
1914, USA
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