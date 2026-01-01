Mason Gamble

Menu
Date of Birth
16 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rushmore 7.6
Rushmore (1998)
Arlington Road 7.2
Arlington Road (1998)
Dennis the Menace 5.6
Dennis the Menace (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Golf in the Kingdom 4.7
Golf in the Kingdom Golf in the Kingdom
Drama 2010, USA
Rushmore 7.6
Rushmore Rushmore
Drama, Comedy 1998, USA
Arlington Road 7.3
Arlington Road Arlington Road
Drama, Thriller 1998, USA
Spy Hard 5.4
Spy Hard Spy Hard
Action, Comedy 1996, USA
Dennis the Menace 5.6
Dennis the Menace Dennis the Menace
Comedy, Family 1993, USA
