Mason Gamble
Persons
Date of Birth
16 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Rushmore
(1998)
7.2
Arlington Road
(1998)
5.6
Dennis the Menace
(1993)
Filmography
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.7
Golf in the Kingdom
Golf in the Kingdom
Drama
2010, USA
7.6
Rushmore
Rushmore
Drama, Comedy
1998, USA
7.3
Arlington Road
Arlington Road
Drama, Thriller
1998, USA
5.4
Spy Hard
Spy Hard
Action, Comedy
1996, USA
5.6
Dennis the Menace
Dennis the Menace
Comedy, Family
1993, USA
