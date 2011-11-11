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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Luis Soler
Luis Soler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Soler
Luis Soler
Luis Soler
Date of Birth
14 March 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Canigó 1883
(2023)
6.0
Finding Altamira
(2016)
5.7
Caracremada
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Documentary
Drama
History
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2016
2013
2011
2010
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
7.9
Canigó 1883
Canigó 1883
Adventure, Documentary
2023, Spain
6
Finding Altamira
Finding Altamira
Drama, History
2016, Spain / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
5.4
The Last Days
Los Ultimos Dias
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2013, Spain
5.1
11-11-11
11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama
2011, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
5.7
Caracremada
Caracremada
History, Drama
2010, Spain
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