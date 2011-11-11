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Luis Soler Luis Soler
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Soler

Luis Soler

Luis Soler

Date of Birth
14 March 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Canigó 1883 7.9
Canigó 1883 (2023)
Finding Altamira 6.0
Finding Altamira (2016)
Caracremada 5.7
Caracremada (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Canigó 1883 7.9
Canigó 1883 Canigó 1883
Adventure, Documentary 2023, Spain
Finding Altamira 6
Finding Altamira Finding Altamira
Drama, History 2016, Spain / Great Britain / France
Watch trailer
The Last Days 5.4
The Last Days Los Ultimos Dias
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, Spain
11-11-11 5.1
11-11-11 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
Watch trailer
Caracremada 5.7
Caracremada Caracremada
History, Drama 2010, Spain
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