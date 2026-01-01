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Ivan Kaye Ivan Kaye
Kinoafisha Persons Ivan Kaye

Ivan Kaye

Ivan Kaye

Date of Birth
1 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The King 7.5
The King (2019)
Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games (2011)
6.7
Brian and Margaret (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.7
Brian and Margaret
Drama, 2024, Great Britain
Apocalypse Clown 5.5
Apocalypse Clown Apocalypse Clown
Comedy 2023, Belgium / Ireland / Great Britain
The King 7.5
The King The King
History, Drama 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Per amor o per diners? 5.6
Per amor o per diners? The Revenger: An Unromantic Comedy
Comedy 2019, Great Britain
Hammer of the Gods 4.5
Hammer of the Gods Hammer of the Gods
Action 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Assassination Games 6.8
Assassination Games Assassination Games
Action, Thriller 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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