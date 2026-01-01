Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Ivan Kaye
Ivan Kaye
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ivan Kaye
Ivan Kaye
Ivan Kaye
Date of Birth
1 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
The King
(2019)
6.8
Assassination Games
(2011)
6.7
Brian and Margaret
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2023
2019
2013
2011
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
6.7
Brian and Margaret
Drama,
2024, Great Britain
5.5
Apocalypse Clown
Apocalypse Clown
Comedy
2023, Belgium / Ireland / Great Britain
7.5
The King
The King
History, Drama
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Per amor o per diners?
The Revenger: An Unromantic Comedy
Comedy
2019, Great Britain
4.5
Hammer of the Gods
Hammer of the Gods
Action
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Assassination Games
Assassination Games
Action, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree