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Poster of Ovce žerou první
Kinoafisha Films Ovce žerou první

Ovce žerou první

, 2026
Ovce žerou první
Czechia / Drama
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Poster of Ovce žerou první
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Synopsis

Dušan's life falls apart after breaking up with his girlfriend. In an effort to win her back, he turns his attention to where there is an answer to everything. To young self-confident speakers and motivators, to personal coaches, to gods of success. Dušan has questions, they have answers. Dušan is broken, they are full of energy. Dušan needs his girlfriend back, they have the recipe. Dušan may just be a sheep, but even they can sometimes eat first. And what if it ends up getting messed up somehow.

Cast

Michael Balcar
Jan Dolanský
Alena Doláková
Gabriela Mikulková
Kryštof Bartoš
Robert Miklus
Viktor Dvorák
Director Jan Musil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Czechia

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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