Dušan's life falls apart after breaking up with his girlfriend. In an effort to win her back, he turns his attention to where there is an answer to everything. To young self-confident speakers and motivators, to personal coaches, to gods of success. Dušan has questions, they have answers. Dušan is broken, they are full of energy. Dušan needs his girlfriend back, they have the recipe. Dušan may just be a sheep, but even they can sometimes eat first. And what if it ends up getting messed up somehow.