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Poster of Prípad pro rybáre
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Prípad pro rybáre
5.7

Prípad pro rybáre

, 2013
Prípad pro rybáre
Czechia / Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Prípad pro rybáre
5.7

Synopsis

During a fishing trip, detective Vašátko and his friend, painter Horác, casually track down the murderer of a young hitchhiker.

Cast

Viktor Preiss
Vasátko
David Matásek
Horác
Jan Dolanský
Bor
Matej Hádek
Podpera
Ilona Svobodová
Modrovouska
Klára Melíšková
Liska
Jiří Dvořák
Jiří Dvořák
Tylínek
Miroslav Táborský
Colleague
Martin Myšička
Martin Myšička
Pavel Rímský
Lucie Polisenská
Jiří Štrébl
Director Lucie Belohradská
Writer Jana Knitlová, Hana Prosková
Composer Vratislav Srámek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2013
Production Ceská Televize
Also known as
Prípad pro rybáre, Дело для рыбака

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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