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5.7
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Prípad pro rybáre
5.7
Prípad pro rybáre
, 2013
Prípad pro rybáre
Czechia / Crime, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.7
Synopsis
During a fishing trip, detective Vašátko and his friend, painter Horác, casually track down the murderer of a young hitchhiker.
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Cast
Viktor Preiss
Vasátko
David Matásek
Horác
Jan Dolanský
Bor
Matej Hádek
Podpera
Ilona Svobodová
Modrovouska
Klára Melíšková
Liska
Jiří Dvořák
Tylínek
Miroslav Táborský
Colleague
Martin Myšička
Pavel Rímský
Lucie Polisenská
Jiří Štrébl
Director
Lucie Belohradská
Writer
Jana Knitlová
,
Hana Prosková
Composer
Vratislav Srámek
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
2013
Production
Ceská Televize
Also known as
Prípad pro rybáre, Дело для рыбака
More
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Updated 28 November 2025
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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