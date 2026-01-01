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Filmography
Louis Mason
Louis Mason
Kinoafisha
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Louis Mason
Louis Mason
Louis Mason
Actor type
Dramatic actor
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5.4
Spitfire
(1934)
Filmography
Genre
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Drama
Year
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1934
All
1
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1
Actor
1
5.4
Spitfire
Spitfire
Drama
1934, USA
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