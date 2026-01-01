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Louis Mason Louis Mason
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Mason

Louis Mason

Louis Mason

Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Spitfire 5.4
Spitfire (1934)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Spitfire 5.4
Spitfire Spitfire
Drama 1934, USA
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