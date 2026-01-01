Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martha Sleeper
Martha Sleeper
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martha Sleeper
Martha Sleeper
Martha Sleeper
Date of Birth
24 June 1910
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
25 March 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
The Bells of St. Mary's
(1945)
5.4
Spitfire
(1934)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
1945
1934
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
The Bells of St. Mary's
The Bells of St. Mary's
Drama, Family
1945, USA
5.4
Spitfire
Spitfire
Drama
1934, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree