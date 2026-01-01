Menu
Martha Sleeper

Date of Birth
24 June 1910
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
25 March 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Bells of St. Mary's 7.3
The Bells of St. Mary's (1945)
Spitfire 5.4
Spitfire (1934)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bells of St. Mary's 7.3
The Bells of St. Mary's The Bells of St. Mary's
Drama, Family 1945, USA
Spitfire 5.4
Spitfire Spitfire
Drama 1934, USA
