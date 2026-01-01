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Filmography
Nick De Ruiz
Nick De Ruiz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick De Ruiz
Nick De Ruiz
Nick De Ruiz
Date of Birth
24 February 1871
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 June 1959
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Unknown
(1927)
6.1
Banjo on My Knee
(1936)
6.1
Forbidden Paradise
(1924)
Filmography
6.1
Banjo on My Knee
Banjo on My Knee
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1936, USA
7.8
The Unknown
The Unknown
Romantic, Horror, Drama
1927, USA
6.1
Forbidden Paradise
Forbidden Paradise
Comedy
1924, USA
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