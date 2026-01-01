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Nick De Ruiz Nick De Ruiz
Kinoafisha Persons Nick De Ruiz

Nick De Ruiz

Nick De Ruiz

Date of Birth
24 February 1871
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
21 June 1959
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Unknown 7.8
The Unknown (1927)
Banjo on My Knee 6.1
Banjo on My Knee (1936)
Forbidden Paradise 6.1
Forbidden Paradise (1924)

Filmography

Banjo on My Knee 6.1
Banjo on My Knee Banjo on My Knee
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1936, USA
The Unknown 7.8
The Unknown The Unknown
Romantic, Horror, Drama 1927, USA
Forbidden Paradise 6.1
Forbidden Paradise Forbidden Paradise
Comedy 1924, USA
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