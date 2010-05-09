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Lena Horne Lena Horne
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Horne

Lena Horne

Lena Horne

Date of Birth
30 June 1917
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
9 May 2010
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Till the Clouds Roll By 6.3
Till the Clouds Roll By (1946)
The Wiz 5.6
The Wiz (1978)

Filmography

The Wiz 5.6
The Wiz The Wiz
Adventure, Family, Musical, Fantasy 1978, USA
Till the Clouds Roll By 6.3
Till the Clouds Roll By Till the Clouds Roll By
Musical, Biography 1946, USA
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