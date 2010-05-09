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Lena Horne
Lena Horne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Horne
Lena Horne
Lena Horne
Date of Birth
30 June 1917
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
9 May 2010
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
6.3
Till the Clouds Roll By
(1946)
5.6
The Wiz
(1978)
Filmography
5.6
The Wiz
The Wiz
Adventure, Family, Musical, Fantasy
1978, USA
6.3
Till the Clouds Roll By
Till the Clouds Roll By
Musical, Biography
1946, USA
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