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Kinoafisha Persons Stathis Giallelis Awards

Awards and nominations of Stathis Giallelis

Stathis Giallelis
Awards and nominations of Stathis Giallelis
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
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