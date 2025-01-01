Menu
Kinoafisha Persons George Coe Awards

George Coe
Academy Awards, USA 1969 Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
 Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
