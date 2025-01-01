Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
George Coe
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Coe
George Coe
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of George Coe
Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Ralph Morgan Award
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree