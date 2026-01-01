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Kinoafisha Persons Katharine Houghton Awards

Awards and nominations of Katharine Houghton

Katharine Houghton
Awards and nominations of Katharine Houghton
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
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