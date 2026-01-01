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Katharine Houghton Katharine Houghton
Kinoafisha Persons Katharine Houghton

Katharine Houghton

Katharine Houghton

Date of Birth
10 March 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967)
The Last Airbender 5.4
The Last Airbender (2010)

Filmography

The Last Airbender 5.4
The Last Airbender The Last Airbender
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family, War 2010, USA
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Guess Who's Coming to Dinner 7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Romantic, Drama 1967, USA
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