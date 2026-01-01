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Katharine Houghton
Katharine Houghton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katharine Houghton
Katharine Houghton
Katharine Houghton
Date of Birth
10 March 1945
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
(1967)
5.4
The Last Airbender
(2010)
Filmography
5.4
The Last Airbender
The Last Airbender
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family, War
2010, USA
Watch trailer
7.7
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Romantic, Drama
1967, USA
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