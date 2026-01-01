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Mikhail Rasumny Mikhail Rasumny
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Rasumny

Mikhail Rasumny

Mikhail Rasumny

Date of Birth
13 May 1890
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
17 February 1956
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
For Whom the Bell Tolls (1943)
Road to Morocco 7.0
Road to Morocco (1942)
Anna and the King of Siam 7.0
Anna and the King of Siam (1946)

Filmography

The Kissing Bandit 5.2
The Kissing Bandit The Kissing Bandit
Musical, Comedy, Western 1948, USA
Blue Skies 6.4
Blue Skies Blue Skies
Romantic, Drama, Comedy, Musical 1946, USA
Anna and the King of Siam 7
Anna and the King of Siam Anna and the King of Siam
Drama, Romantic, Biography 1946, USA
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
For Whom the Bell Tolls For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
Road to Morocco 7
Road to Morocco Road to Morocco
Romantic, Adventure, Family, Comedy 1942, USA
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