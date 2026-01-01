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Filmography
Mikhail Rasumny
Mikhail Rasumny
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Rasumny
Mikhail Rasumny
Mikhail Rasumny
Date of Birth
13 May 1890
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
17 February 1956
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
For Whom the Bell Tolls
(1943)
7.0
Road to Morocco
(1942)
7.0
Anna and the King of Siam
(1946)
Filmography
5.2
The Kissing Bandit
The Kissing Bandit
Musical, Comedy, Western
1948, USA
6.4
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Romantic, Drama, Comedy, Musical
1946, USA
7
Anna and the King of Siam
Anna and the King of Siam
Drama, Romantic, Biography
1946, USA
7.4
For Whom the Bell Tolls
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic
1943, USA
7
Road to Morocco
Road to Morocco
Romantic, Adventure, Family, Comedy
1942, USA
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