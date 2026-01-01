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Louis Calhern
Louis Calhern
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Calhern
Louis Calhern
Louis Calhern
Date of Birth
19 February 1895
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
12 May 1956
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Notorious
(1946)
8.0
Duck Soup
(1933)
7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
(1950)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1956
1954
1953
1950
1948
1946
1943
1937
1933
All
9
Films
9
Actor
9
6.9
High Society
High Society
Romantic, Musical, Comedy
1956, USA
6.5
Rhapsody
Rhapsody
Musical, Drama
1954, USA
7.3
Julius Caesar
Julius Caesar
History, Drama
1953, USA
7.4
The Asphalt Jungle
The Asphalt Jungle
Drama
1950, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Arch of Triumph
Arch of Triumph
Drama, Romantic
1948, USA
8.1
Notorious
Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir
1946, USA
7.3
Heaven Can Wait
Heaven Can Wait
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
1943, USA
7.2
The Life of Emile Zola
The Life of Emile Zola
Drama, History, Biography
1937, USA
8
Duck Soup
Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy
1933, USA
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