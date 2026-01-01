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Louis Calhern Louis Calhern
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Calhern

Louis Calhern

Louis Calhern

Date of Birth
19 February 1895
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
12 May 1956
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Notorious 8.1
Notorious (1946)
Duck Soup 8.0
Duck Soup (1933)
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Filmography

Genre
Year
High Society 6.9
High Society High Society
Romantic, Musical, Comedy 1956, USA
Rhapsody 6.5
Rhapsody Rhapsody
Musical, Drama 1954, USA
Julius Caesar 7.3
Julius Caesar Julius Caesar
History, Drama 1953, USA
The Asphalt Jungle 7.4
The Asphalt Jungle The Asphalt Jungle
Drama 1950, USA
Watch trailer
Arch of Triumph 7.2
Arch of Triumph Arch of Triumph
Drama, Romantic 1948, USA
Notorious 8.1
Notorious Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
Heaven Can Wait 7.3
Heaven Can Wait Heaven Can Wait
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1943, USA
The Life of Emile Zola 7.2
The Life of Emile Zola The Life of Emile Zola
Drama, History, Biography 1937, USA
Duck Soup 8
Duck Soup Duck Soup
Musical, Comedy 1933, USA
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