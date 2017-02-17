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Michael Tuchner Michael Tuchner
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Tuchner

Michael Tuchner

Michael Tuchner

Date of Birth
24 June 1932
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 2017
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Villain 6.5
Villain (1971)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Villain 6.5
Villain Villain
Crime, Drama 1971, Great Britain
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