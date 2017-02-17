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Michael Tuchner
Michael Tuchner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Tuchner
Michael Tuchner
Michael Tuchner
Date of Birth
24 June 1932
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
17 February 2017
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
6.5
Villain
(1971)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
1971
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.5
Villain
Villain
Crime, Drama
1971, Great Britain
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