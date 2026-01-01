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Filmography
Norman Parker
Norman Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norman Parker
Norman Parker
Norman Parker
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.5
Prince of the City
(1981)
6.6
Daniel
(1982)
Filmography
6.6
Daniel
Daniel
Drama
1982, USA / Great Britain
7.5
Prince of the City
Prince of the City
Drama, Thriller
1981, USA
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