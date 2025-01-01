Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elsa Lanchester
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elsa Lanchester
Elsa Lanchester
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elsa Lanchester
Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree