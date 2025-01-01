Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Elsa Lanchester Awards

Awards and nominations of Elsa Lanchester

Elsa Lanchester
Awards and nominations of Elsa Lanchester
Academy Awards, USA 1958 Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1950 Academy Awards, USA 1950
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1958 Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more