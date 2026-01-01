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Lou Antonio Lou Antonio
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Antonio

Lou Antonio

Lou Antonio

Date of Birth
23 January 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cool Hand Luke 8.0
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8.0
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation (2000)
Anatolian Smile 7.7
Anatolian Smile (1963)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Numb3rs 6.7
Numb3rs
Drama, Action, Crime 2005, USA
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation 8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Drama, Detective, Crime, Thriller 2000, USA
Cool Hand Luke 8
Cool Hand Luke Cool Hand Luke
Crime, Drama 1967, USA
Anatolian Smile 7.7
Anatolian Smile America America
Adventure, Drama 1963, Turkey / USA
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