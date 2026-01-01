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Filmography
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Lou Antonio
Lou Antonio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Antonio
Lou Antonio
Lou Antonio
Date of Birth
23 January 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.0
Cool Hand Luke
(1967)
8.0
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
(2000)
7.7
Anatolian Smile
(1963)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2005
2000
1967
1963
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
2
Director
2
6.7
Numb3rs
Drama, Action, Crime
2005, USA
8
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Drama, Detective, Crime, Thriller
2000, USA
8
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
Crime, Drama
1967, USA
7.7
Anatolian Smile
America America
Adventure, Drama
1963, Turkey / USA
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