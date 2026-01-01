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Filmography
Cheryl Chase
Cheryl Chase
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cheryl Chase
Cheryl Chase
Cheryl Chase
Date of Birth
25 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
7.6
The Secret of Me
(2025)
7.2
Rugrats
(1991)
6.0
The Rugrats Movie
(1998)
Filmography
7.6
The Secret of Me
The Secret of Me
Documentary
2025, Great Britain
4.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's
2021, USA
6
The Rugrats Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation
1998, USA
7.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's
1991, USA
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