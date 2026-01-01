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Cheryl Chase
Cheryl Chase Cheryl Chase
Kinoafisha Persons Cheryl Chase

Cheryl Chase

Cheryl Chase

Date of Birth
25 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Secret of Me 7.6
The Secret of Me (2025)
Rugrats 7.2
Rugrats (1991)
The Rugrats Movie 6.0
The Rugrats Movie (1998)

Filmography

The Secret of Me 7.6
The Secret of Me The Secret of Me
Documentary 2025, Great Britain
Rugrats 4.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's 2021, USA
The Rugrats Movie 6
The Rugrats Movie The Rugrats Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation 1998, USA
Rugrats 7.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's 1991, USA
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