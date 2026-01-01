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Mihály Kormos Mihály Kormos
Kinoafisha Persons Mihály Kormos

Mihály Kormos

Mihály Kormos

Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Sátántangó 8.2
Sátántangó (1994)
Werckmeister Harmonies 8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies (2000)
The Turin Horse 7.3
The Turin Horse (2011)

Filmography

The Turin Horse 7.3
The Turin Horse A Torinói ló
Drama 2011, USA / Germany / France / Switzerland / Hungary
Watch trailer
The Man from London 7.1
The Man from London A Londoni férfi
Drama, Crime, Detective 2007, France / Germany / Hungary
Werckmeister Harmonies 8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies Werckmeister harmóniák
Drama, Detective 2000, Hungary / Italy / Germany
Sátántangó 8.2
Sátántangó Sátántangó
Drama 1994, Germany / Hungary / Switzerland
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