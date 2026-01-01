Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mihály Kormos
Mihály Kormos
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mihály Kormos
Mihály Kormos
Mihály Kormos
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.2
Sátántangó
(1994)
8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies
(2000)
7.3
The Turin Horse
(2011)
Filmography
7.3
The Turin Horse
A Torinói ló
Drama
2011, USA / Germany / France / Switzerland / Hungary
Watch trailer
7.1
The Man from London
A Londoni férfi
Drama, Crime, Detective
2007, France / Germany / Hungary
8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies
Werckmeister harmóniák
Drama, Detective
2000, Hungary / Italy / Germany
8.2
Sátántangó
Sátántangó
Drama
1994, Germany / Hungary / Switzerland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree