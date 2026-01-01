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Manfred Blank Manfred Blank
Kinoafisha Persons Manfred Blank

Manfred Blank

Manfred Blank

Date of Birth
13 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Class Relations 6.6
Class Relations (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Class Relations 6.6
Class Relations Klassenverhältnisse
Drama 1984, France / West Germany
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