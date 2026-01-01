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About
Filmography
Manfred Blank
Manfred Blank
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manfred Blank
Manfred Blank
Manfred Blank
Date of Birth
13 March 1949
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.6
Class Relations
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1984
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Class Relations
Klassenverhältnisse
Drama
1984, France / West Germany
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