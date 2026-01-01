Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Gina Rodriguez Awards

Gina Rodriguez
Awards and nominations of Gina Rodriguez
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
