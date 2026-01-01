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Nikki Hsieh Nikki Hsieh
Kinoafisha Persons Nikki Hsieh

Nikki Hsieh

Nikki Hsieh

Date of Birth
1 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Meet Me @ 1006 7.5
Meet Me @ 1006 (2018)
Light the Night 7.2
Light the Night (2021)
At the Moment 6.6
At the Moment (2023)

Filmography

At the Moment 6.6
At the Moment
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Taiwan
Light the Night 7.2
Light the Night
Drama, Crime, Detective 2021, Taiwan
Meet Me @ 1006 7.5
Meet Me @ 1006
Drama, Detective, Fantasy 2018, Taiwan
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Action, Drama, History 2015, China / Taiwan / Hong Kong / France
Tai Chi Hero 6.1
Tai Chi Hero Tai Chi Hero
Action, Fantasy 2012, China
Watch trailer
One Day 6.2
One Day You yi tian
Drama, Sci-Fi 2010, Taiwan
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