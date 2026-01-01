Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Nikki Hsieh
Nikki Hsieh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikki Hsieh
Nikki Hsieh
Nikki Hsieh
Date of Birth
1 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.5
Meet Me @ 1006
(2018)
7.2
Light the Night
(2021)
6.6
At the Moment
(2023)
Filmography
6.6
At the Moment
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Taiwan
7.2
Light the Night
Drama, Crime, Detective
2021, Taiwan
7.5
Meet Me @ 1006
Drama, Detective, Fantasy
2018, Taiwan
6.3
The Assassin
Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Action, Drama, History
2015, China / Taiwan / Hong Kong / France
6.1
Tai Chi Hero
Tai Chi Hero
Action, Fantasy
2012, China
Watch trailer
6.2
One Day
You yi tian
Drama, Sci-Fi
2010, Taiwan
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree