Marius Ignat
Marius Ignat
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
7.0
Sparta
(2022)
6.7
La nostra vita
(2010)
7
Sparta
Drama
2022, Austria / France / Germany
6.7
La nostra vita
Drama
2010, France / Italy
