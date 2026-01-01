Marius Ignat

Menu
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Sparta 7.0
Sparta (2022)
La nostra vita 6.7
La nostra vita (2010)

Genre
Year
Sparta 7
Drama 2022, Austria / France / Germany
La nostra vita 6.7
Drama 2010, France / Italy
