Maynard Eziashi

Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.5
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
(1995)
6.3
Mister Johnson
(1990)
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2005
1995
1994
1990
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.6
Colour Me Kubrick
Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy
2005, Great Britain / France
6.5
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Adventure, Comedy
1995, USA
5.1
A Good Man in Africa
A Good Man in Africa
Comedy
1994, USA / South Africa
6.3
Mister Johnson
Mister Johnson
Drama
1990, USA
