Maynard Eziashi

Date of Birth
1 January 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Filmography

Genre
Year
Colour Me Kubrick 5.6
Colour Me Kubrick Colour Me Kubrick
Drama, Comedy 2005, Great Britain / France
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls 6.5
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Adventure, Comedy 1995, USA
A Good Man in Africa 5.1
A Good Man in Africa A Good Man in Africa
Comedy 1994, USA / South Africa
Mister Johnson 6.3
Mister Johnson Mister Johnson
Drama 1990, USA
