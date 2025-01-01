Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Richard E. Grant Awards

Awards and nominations of Richard E. Grant

Richard E. Grant
Awards and nominations of Richard E. Grant
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more