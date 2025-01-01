Menu
Richard E. Grant
Awards and nominations of Richard E. Grant
Awards and nominations of Richard E. Grant
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
