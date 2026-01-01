Marco Messeri

Menu
Date of Birth
15 December 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

La messa è finita 7.2
La messa è finita (1985)
Il direttore 6.8
Il direttore (2013)
The First Beautiful Thing 6.8
The First Beautiful Thing (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Il principe abusivo 4.8
Il principe abusivo Il principe abusivo
Comedy 2013, Italy
Il direttore 6.8
Il direttore L'Arbitro
Comedy 2013, Argentina / Italy
The Passion 6.2
The Passion La passione
Drama, Comedy 2010, Italy
The First Beautiful Thing 6.8
The First Beautiful Thing La prima cosa bella
Comedy, Drama 2010, Italy
La messa è finita 7.2
La messa è finita La messa è finita
Drama, Comedy 1985, Italy
