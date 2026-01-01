Menu
Marco Messeri
Marco Messeri
Marco Messeri
Marco Messeri
Marco Messeri
Date of Birth
15 December 1948
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.2
La messa è finita
(1985)
6.8
Il direttore
(2013)
6.8
The First Beautiful Thing
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2013
2010
1985
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.8
Il principe abusivo
Il principe abusivo
Comedy
2013, Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
Il direttore
L'Arbitro
Comedy
2013, Argentina / Italy
6.2
The Passion
La passione
Drama, Comedy
2010, Italy
Watch trailer
6.8
The First Beautiful Thing
La prima cosa bella
Comedy, Drama
2010, Italy
7.2
La messa è finita
La messa è finita
Drama, Comedy
1985, Italy
