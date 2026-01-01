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Filmography
Alan McKenna
Alan McKenna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alan McKenna
Alan McKenna
Alan McKenna
Date of Birth
15 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Belle
(2013)
6.1
Pressure
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2013
All
2
Films
2
Producer
1
Writer
1
Actor
2
6.1
Pressure
Pressure
Thriller
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.7
Belle
Belle
Drama
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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