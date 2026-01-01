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Alan McKenna Alan McKenna
Kinoafisha Persons Alan McKenna

Alan McKenna

Alan McKenna

Date of Birth
15 February 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Belle 7.7
Belle (2013)
Pressure 6.1
Pressure (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pressure 6.1
Pressure Pressure
Thriller 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Belle 7.7
Belle Belle
Drama 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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