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About
Filmography
Laurent Couson
Laurent Couson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Couson
Laurent Couson
Laurent Couson
Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
The Rest is Silence
(2007)
6.8
Closer to the Moon
(2014)
6.2
What War May Bring
(2010)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2014
2012
2010
2007
All
5
Films
5
Composer
5
Actor
1
4.7
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction
Chacun sa vie
Romantic
2018, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Closer to the Moon
Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy
2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
5.8
Blind Man
À l'aveugle
Action, Thriller
2012, France
6.3
What War May Bring
Ces amours la
Drama
2010, France
Watch trailer
8.1
The Rest is Silence
Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama
2007, Romania
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