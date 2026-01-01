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Laurent Couson Laurent Couson
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Couson

Laurent Couson

Laurent Couson

Date of Birth
1 January 1976
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Rest is Silence 8.1
The Rest is Silence (2007)
Closer to the Moon 6.8
Closer to the Moon (2014)
What War May Bring 6.2
What War May Bring (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction 4.7
Chacun sa vie et son intime conviction Chacun sa vie
Romantic 2018, France
Watch trailer
Closer to the Moon 6.8
Closer to the Moon Closer to the Moon
Drama, Comedy 2014, Romania / USA / France / Poland / Italy
Blind Man 5.8
Blind Man À l'aveugle
Action, Thriller 2012, France
What War May Bring 6.3
What War May Bring Ces amours la
Drama 2010, France
Watch trailer
The Rest is Silence 8.1
The Rest is Silence Restul e tacere
Comedy, Drama 2007, Romania
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