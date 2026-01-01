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Filmography
Nathan Bergs
Nathan Bergs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathan Bergs
Nathan Bergs
Nathan Bergs
Popular Films
8.7
Jules César
(2011)
7.1
Eurydice
(2021)
0.0
Salzburg: Ariodante
(2017)
Filmography
7.1
Eurydice
Eurydice
Opera
2021, USA
Salzburg: Ariodante
Salzburg: Ariodante
Opera
2017, Austria
8.7
Jules César
Jules César
Opera
2011, France
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