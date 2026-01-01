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About
Filmography
Laurent Pelly
Laurent Pelly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Pelly
Laurent Pelly
Laurent Pelly
Date of Birth
14 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
8.7
Jules César
(2011)
8.1
La Fille du Regiment
(2019)
7.6
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Music
Opera
Theatrical
Year
All
2022
2019
2018
2017
2014
2011
All
9
Films
9
Director
9
6.7
Cinderella
Cinderella
Theatrical
2022, USA
Opéra national de Paris: Platée
Opéra national de Paris: Platée
Opera
2022, France
Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris
Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris
Music
2022, France
8.1
La Fille du Regiment
La Fille du Regiment
Opera
2019, USA
Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor
Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor
Theatrical, Opera
2019, Austria
7.6
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
Opera
2018, USA
Le Coq d'or
Le Coq d'or
Opera
2017, Belgium
Lyubovnyy napitok
Opera
2014, Italy
8.7
Jules César
Jules César
Opera
2011, France
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