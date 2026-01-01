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Laurent Pelly Laurent Pelly
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Pelly

Laurent Pelly

Laurent Pelly

Date of Birth
14 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

8.7
Jules César (2011)
La Fille du Regiment 8.1
La Fille du Regiment (2019)
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon 7.6
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Cinderella 6.7
Cinderella Cinderella
Theatrical 2022, USA
Opéra national de Paris: Platée
Opéra national de Paris: Platée Opéra national de Paris: Platée
Opera 2022, France
Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris
Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris
Music 2022, France
La Fille du Regiment 8.1
La Fille du Regiment La Fille du Regiment
Opera 2019, USA
Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor
Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor Wiener Staatsoper: Lucia di Lammermoor
Theatrical, Opera 2019, Austria
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon 7.6
Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon Metropolitan Opera: Cendrillon
Opera 2018, USA
Le Coq d'or Le Coq d'or
Opera 2017, Belgium
Lyubovnyy napitok
Lyubovnyy napitok
Opera 2014, Italy
8.7
Jules César Jules César
Opera 2011, France
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