Kinoafisha Persons Caleb Landry Jones Awards

Awards and nominations of Caleb Landry Jones

Caleb Landry Jones
Cannes Film Festival 2021 Cannes Film Festival 2021
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
